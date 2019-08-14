Thiruvananthapuram: A red alert has been issued for Malappuram and Kozhikode in Kerala as extremely heavy rains are expected in the central areas of the state. The flood-hit northern parts are slowly getting back to normalcy, said reports on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as per meteorological department forecast for Wednesday, Maharashtra’s Kolhapur and Sangli districts, which are already reeling under the effects of floods, may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with isolated places in Pune and Satara as well.

As many as 35 people died in Malappuram district alone between August 8 and August 14, and Thrissur district has over 45,000 putting up in relief camps. The death toll in Kerala reached 95 on Wednesday while heavy rains lashed the 14 districts of the state.

A total crop loss of Rs 1022 crore was also reported by the state agriculture department.

Heavy rains started pouring in the eastern part of Kottayam district under Meenachil Taluk in Kerala on Wednesday. Kerala CM Distress Relief Fund has received Rs 1.82 crore.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured people that the government will stand with all those who are suffering due to rains and floods. “The state government will do everything possible to give maximum help and support to all so that they come back to normal life very quickly. Our first task is to complete the rescue operations and then we will shift our focus to extensive rehabilitation work,” Vijayan said.

As far as the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka are concerned, under the Indian Navy’s operation ‘Varsha Rahat’, over 14,000 people were rescued from the flood-hit states. Forty-one Navy teams were deployed in difficult terrains of the three states where they used advanced light helicopters and boats to reach marooned areas.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging/landslide on Mumbai and Pune divisions, Miraj-Londa section on South Western Railway and Southern Railway, Central Railway has cancelled/short originated/short terminated/diverted trains for the day.