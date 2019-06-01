New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that thunderstorm/rain accompanied by dust storm and gusty winds will hit Agra, Mathura and adjoining areas, in next couple of hours, ANI reported around 3 PM.

Meanwhile, Delhiites battled with soaring temperature which was today recorded at 44 degree Celsius. Check visuals below:

The monsoons this year is likely to arrive in India on June 6, making its onset in Kerala. “At present, monsoon has covered some extreme southern part of the Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar islands. In the next two-three days, it’ll cover more parts of the Arabian sea,” an official from IMD told ANI.

Temperature rises across the country; Visuals from Delhi where the current temperature is 44 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/z1ED8Kixrx — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019

As per IMD’s prediction, the rainfall over the country for the 2019 southwest monsoon season, June to September, is most likely to be normal. The IMD, in a press release, stated that the monsoon season for the country as a whole, quantitatively, is likely to be 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of four per cent. The current weak El Niño conditions over Pacific are likely to continue during the monsoon season with some possibility of these conditions to turn to neutral ENSO conditions during the latter part of the monsoon season.

In April, the IMD said that the country is expected to have a well-distributed rainfall during monsoons this year. “India is going to have a near-normal monsoon in 2019 as the south-west monsoon is likely to be normal,” said M. Rajeevan Nair, Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences. He said that over a long term average, they expect 96 per cent rainfall of 89 cm.