New Delhi: The weather monitoring agency Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Tuesday predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over India's western Himalayan region from February 2 to February 4. As per IMD said isolated hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh on February 2 and February 3, and over Uttarakhand on February 3 and February 4. "Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 3," the bulletin issued by the weather monitory agency said.

Other Key Weather Observations till February 4