New Delhi: The weather monitoring agency Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Tuesday predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over India's western Himalayan region from February 2 to February 4. As per IMD said isolated hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh on February 2 and February 3, and over Uttarakhand on February 3 and February 4. "Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 3," the bulletin issued by the weather monitory agency said.
Other Key Weather Observations till February 4
- According to IMD, scattered light rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on February 2.
- IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on February 3-4 with its peak intensity on February 3
- The weather agency forecasted scattered to fairly widespread light to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha on February 3 and February 4, with the possibility of isolated hailstorm over the region on February 4.
- Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning also likely over
northeast India on February 4-5.
- Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on February 4.
- Cold day to severe cold day conditions is predicted in isolated pockets over north Uttar Pradesh.
- Cold day conditions are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana next 48 hours and abate thereafter.
- Further the weather agency said dense to very dense Fog conditions are very likely in isolated at night and in morning hours over Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours; over Bihar during next 24 hours.
- Dense fog in isolated pockets is also predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and over Odisha on February 3.