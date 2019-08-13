New Delhi: While floods have been wreaking havoc in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the water is receding now, after causing casualties and displacing lakhs of people.

However, in the past 24 hours, heavy rains have lashed parts of Odisha and West Bengal. Good rains were also recorded in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Here’s a look at the ten rainiest places in the country:

In the last 24 hours from 8.30 AM on Monday, Bhawanipatna in Odisha has been the rainiest place in India with 112 mm of rainfall. Right behind it is Puri, also in Odisha, at 96 mm rainfall.

The #3 spot has been taken by Jharsuguda, again in Odisha, which received 89mm rainfall.

At #4 is Jammu with 86 mm rainfall while #5 spot has gone to Ludhiana in Punjab for receiving 83 mm rainfall. #6 and 7 have gone to Baripada and Sambalpur, both in Odisha, with 78 mm rainfall.

#8 spot has been given to Karnataka’s Mangaluru with 77 mm rainfall. At #9 is Diamond Harbour in West Bengal for receiving 68 mm rainfall while on the last spot, at # 10 is West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri at 66 mm rainfall.