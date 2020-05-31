New Delhi: Bringing relief to people from scorching heat, rain accompanied by thunderstorm and wind lashed parts of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) region in the early hours of Sunday. The areas in the NCR that witnessed rain include Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Also Read - Two Storms Forming Over Arabian Sea, Likely to Affect Maharashtra, Karnataka

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively today.

According to news agency ANI, waterlogging was reported at a underpass near New Delhi Railway Station.

Delhi: Rain causes waterlogging at a underpass near New Delhi Railway Station. India Meteorological Department has predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorm & wind in Northeast, North, East, Southeast Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad in next 2 two hours. pic.twitter.com/pr1ZvLCAK6 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

Further, as per predictons by the weather department, heat wave is not expected to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, as another western disturbance is expected to affect the weather in northwest India in the next three to four days.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre, said the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to increase by two to four degrees Celsius from June 1 to June 3.

A fresh western disturbance and southwesterly winds along with the formation of a low pressure system in the Arabian Sea will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR, he said.