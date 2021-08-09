New Delhi: Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive Light to moderate intensity rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Sunday.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging in Parts of City. Know Which Roads to Avoid

In a tweet, the weather agency said, “On August 9, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Garhmukteshwar, Deoband, Amroha (U.P), Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur(Haryana) during next 2 hours.” Also Read - Guava Side Effects: Who Should Avoid Eating Amrood And Why?

The IMD had earlier stated that light to moderate intensity rain would lash parts of Rajasthan as well. “Bareilly, Badayun, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Viratnagar, Deeg, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” the weather department tweeted. Also Read - Emerald Court Project: NOIDA Reeking With Corruption, in Cahoots With Supertech, Says SC

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Sunday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. The rains, as predicted by IMD, occurred after a week-long dry spell.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s overall air quality is in the moderate category due to slow dispersion and scattered rain. Yesterday, the national capital reported an AQI of 88, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Due to stagnation and wind flow from the northwest side having low rainfall possible intrusion of dust/polluted air-mass will degrade the air quality index (AQI) is forecasted to be a higher side of the moderate category for the next three days.