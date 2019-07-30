Pune: Rains have kept the month of July the wettest that Mumbai, Thane and Pune have experienced in over a century. As per Times of India, which accessed data by the office of the Climate Research and Services, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, July rainfall for Mumbai has been highest since 1908 while for Thane and Pune since 1901.

With another two days to go, Mumbai will most likely catch up with Thane and Pune in that it will record its highest rainfall since 1901, the daily quoted Climate Application and User Interface at IMD-Pune’s Office of Climate Research and Services head Pulak Guhathakurta as saying.

Till July 28, Mumbai’s total rainfall was 1,492mm, 8mm short of the highest-ever of 1,500mm recorded in July 1907. Pune and Thane have already recorded 827.7mm and 1,975.6mm, respectively, “which are the highest for them for the month for 118 years,” he said. Guhathakurta said this July was unique for both western and central Maharashtra as these regions saw constant spells of rain.

“In the past, it was rare to see constant spells of rain almost throughout the month. Maharashtra had a good rain spell from July 1 to 12, after which the showers took a very short break only to resume with full force,” he told the daily. “Earlier, heavy rain spells were followed by a break in the rain for 10 days or more. This did not happen this time, at least for Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra,” he added.

He explained that this data is part of the district rainfall series that the IMD prepares for Mumbai district. It is based on the average rainfall recorded at five observatories in Colaba, Santacruz, Victoria Garden (Byculla zoo), Juhu aerodrome and Podar School (Worli). “The IMD has prepared the district series for climatological studies and research. Similar district rainfall series have been prepared for other districts as well,” he told the daily.

A weather expert also pointed out how the rain spell was similar to the Kerala floods in that it was continuous.

An IMD official said normal to above normal rainfall would continue over parts of the state till August 15.