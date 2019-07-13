Patna: Rains in Bihar have caused flooding in many areas. Especially in the border areas, the water coming from Nepal has posed a threat of floods.

Meanwhile, photos of the District Magistrate of East Champaran have emerged where Raman Kumar can be seen carrying sacks sand to bolster the embankments. Several villages of Eastern Champaran district are flooded. Kumar is personally supervising the work, said reports.

A picture from Khokipakad of Pachakkadi in the district has particularly grabbed the attention of readers where Kumar could be seen carrying a sack of sand on his back all the way to the ghat.

The flood-like situation has been reported in several areas of Eastern Champaran, including Motihari. There has been record rain in Motihari this year, shattering fifty-year-old records. All the rivers and ponds are flowing above their capacity. With the continuous rise in the water level, ten panchayats are reportedly flooded. People demanded from the government of relief and proper lighting. Locals fear that the floods may aggravate and get worse than those of 2007.

In Deoria, the offices of District Magistrate and District Excise Officer were waterlogged after heavy rains.

Deoria: Offices of District Magistrate and District Excise officer get waterlogged following heavy rain in the region. pic.twitter.com/gYsmvqNPap — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2019

Eastern Champaran is also the first district where Section 144 has been imposed on heavy rains.