New Delhi: Light rains and high-velocity winds barrelling through the national capital made way for pleasant weather on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said. The city recorded a maximum of 37.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a minimum of 22.6 degrees Celsius. Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Light Rainfall Bringing Down Mercury, Air Quality Improves

The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the city. Humidity levels oscillated between 36 and 58 per cent. Also Read - Sudden Change in Weather in Delhi-NCR; Storm, Light Rain Lash Capital

Some areas in Delhi received heavy showers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the city’s air quality index recorded at 4 pm was 98, which falls in the satisfactory category. Also Read - Netizens Flood Social Media With Hailstorm Pictures And Videos, Compare it With Coronavirus

The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky and thundery development on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 37 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.