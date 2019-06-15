Raipur: At least 26 children labourers were on Saturday rescued from a Parle-G biscuit factory in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. The rescue operation was carried out by the District Task Force (DTF) under the direction of District Collector.

Most of the rescued kids are in the age group of 12-16 years and belonged to Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar.

The children told the police they worked from 8 AM to 8 PM at meagre Rs 5,000- 7,000 per month as wages.

After children were rescued, they were sent to the state government’s children home, and an FIR was lodged under Section 79 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

As per the IANS report, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) had received information that a large number of children were working in Amasivni area in Raipur. Following which, the rescue operation was undertaken.

“It is a matter of great concern and disappointment that a manufacturer biscuit enjoying a countrywide reputation built on the trust of innumerable consumers, consisting largely of children, should be involved in the exploitation of children so openly,” said Samir Mathur, CEO of BBA.

“We are hoping that the Child Welfare Committee will add other relevant sections too for getting justice for the children,” said a BBA activist in Raipur, who was also part of the rescue operation.

Under this campaign, BBA along with state governments, district administrations and local organisations conducts rescue operations. The week commences from 12th of June every year, which also marks the World Day against Child Labour.

(With IANS inputs)