Raipur Assembly Election Result 2023: Purandar Mishra Leading From Raipur City North, Rajesh Munat Leading From Raipur City West

The nail-biting contest is still underway for the remaining constituencies, but these early results hint at a close race between the BJP and the INC. The BJP is aiming to topple the INC, which has been ruling Chhattisgarh since 2018.

Raipur Assembly Election Result 2023: As per the latest updates from the Raipur Assembly Election Results 2023, Purandar Mishra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ahead in the Raipur City North constituency, while Rajesh Munat of the Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in the Raipur City West seat. Motilal Sahu from the BJP is leading in Raipur Rural.

