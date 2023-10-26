Raipur City Gramin Assembly Election 2023: Congress Aims To Continue Winning Streak, BJP Looks To Break It

The Raipur City Gramin Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh has been a stronghold of the Indian National Congress (INC) party in recent years. The party has won the seat in the last two elections, with Satyanarayan Sharma as its candidate.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the coming months of 2023. One of the 90 constituencies up for grabs is Raipur City Gramin, which is a semi-urban seat in the Raipur district of central Chhattisgarh. The constituency has been held by the Congress party for the past two terms, and the party is hoping to retain it in the upcoming election. However, the BJP is expected to put up a strong challenge.

The outcome of the Raipur City Gramin election will be closely watched, as it could be a bellwether for the overall performance of the Congress and BJP in the state.

Raipur City Gramin: Constituency Watch

Raipur City Gramin 2018 Assembly election

In the 2018 Assembly election, Satyanarayan Sharma defeated Nand Kumar Sahu (Nande Bhaiya) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 78,468 votes. Sharma secured 45.35% of the total votes polled, while Sahu polled 34.98% of the votes.

Raipur City Gramin 2013 Assembly election

In the 2013 Assembly election, Satyanarayan Sharma defeated Sahu by a margin of 70,774 votes. Sharma secured 47.47% of the total votes polled, while Sahu polled 40.93% of the votes.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Election And Counting Dates

Date of Polling: November 7, 2023 and November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Other Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-1): 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-2):21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-1): 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-2): 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-1): 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-2): 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-1): 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-2): 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll (Ph-1): 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th De

