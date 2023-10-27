Home

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: BJP Or Congress — Who Will Win Voters’ Heart in Raipur West Constituency?

As of 2023, the constituency of Raipur City West comprises a total of 2,48,278 voters, including 1,27,885 male voters and 1,20,350 female voters. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 60.45%.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The Raipur City West assembly constituency is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. It is a part of the Raipur parliamentary constituency and falls in the Raipur district and Central region of Chhattisgarh. The constituency is usually categorized as an urban seat.

Raipur City West 2018 Assembly election

In 2018, Vikas Upadhyay from the Indian National Congress (INC) won the Raipur City West assembly elections by defeating Rajesh Munat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Upadhyay secured a total of 76,359 votes, which accounted for a 50.86% vote margin.

Raipur City West 2013 Assembly election

In the 2013 elections, Rajesh Munat from the BJP emerged as the winner of the constituency by defeating Vikas Upadhyay from Congress with a margin of 6,160 votes. Munat also won the assembly elections in 2008 with a total of 51,391 votes.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Election And Counting Dates

Date of Polling: November 7, 2023 and November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Other Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-1): 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-2):21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-1): 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-2): 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-1): 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-2): 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-1): 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-2): 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll (Ph-1): 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

