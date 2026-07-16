Consumer court orders Maruti to replace Grand Vitara after it broke down due to E20 fuel; Company set to challenge order

Maruti Suzuki will appeal against the Raipur consumer court’s order directing it to replace a Grand Vitara Hybrid over an E20 fuel compatibility dispute. The company said the vehicle was already designed to run on E20 fuel and argued that contaminated fuel was responsible for the problem.

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A consumer court in Chhattisgarh ordered Maruti Suzuki to replace the damaged vehicle due to E20 fuel. Representational image

Amid ongoing concerns over the use of E20 petrol, the Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki to replace a complainant’s vehicle, a Grand Vitara, with a brand-new one after it suffered severe engine damage allegedly due to the use of E20 fuel. In what is being seen as a significant consumer rights ruling, the Commission held both the vehicle manufacturer and the dealer liable for deficiency in service, observing that the vehicle’s engine was not compatible with E20 petrol.

According to the order, if the manufacturer fails to provide a new replacement vehicle, it must refund the full purchase price of the car amounting to Rs 20.50 lakh. The Commission also directed the opposite parties to jointly pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total monetary liability to approximately Rs 21.60 lakh.

Also Read | E20 row: Nitin Gadkari’s big statement, says average car owner can’t check mileage on their own

The Commission has mandated compliance with the order within 45 days, failing which an annual interest rate of 7 per cent will be levied on the delayed amount. This historic decision is expected to serve as a major national precedent for consumer rights across India as the country transitions to ethanol-blended fuels.

Maruti Suzuki to challenge Raipur consumer panel order

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said it will challenge the order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, which directed the company to replace a customer’s vehicle with a new E20-compatible model, asserting that the car involved in the case was already compatible with E20 fuel. In a statement issued after the Commission’s order, the automaker said, “The car in this case was an E20-compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel and so disclosed in the owner’s manual.”

Maruti Suzuki further contested the findings of the Commission, saying, “There is evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer’s vehicle. Several other relevant facts have also not been reflected in the order.” The company said it would pursue legal remedies against the ruling. “Maruti Suzuki will take necessary steps to challenge the impugned order before the appropriate higher forum in accordance with law,” the company said. Reiterating its commitment to customers, the company added, “Maruti Suzuki remains fully committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction through robust engineering, processes and systems.”

What is the E20 controversy?

The E20 controversy centres on the Indian government’s mandatory, nationwide rollout of petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol. While intended to reduce crude oil imports and emissions, the policy has sparked backlash due to reported mileage drops, potential engine damage in older vehicles, and the lack of consumer choice at fuel pumps.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to reconsider the rollout of E20 petrol for vehicles that were not designed to run on the ethanol-blended fuel. In his letter, Kejriwal claimed that the use of E20 petrol in older vehicles has led to reduced mileage, faster engine wear, and an increased financial burden on vehicle owners whose cars and two-wheelers were manufactured before 2023. The AAP leader demanded that petrol stations provide consumers with an option to choose between pure petrol and E20-blended fuel. He also sought a reduction in the price of E20 petrol, arguing that the fuel’s lower calorific value results in lower mileage.

Also Read | Does E20 petrol reduce mileage, why is it not cheaper or optional? Modi government release detailed FAQs

On July 10, the Centre, while responding to concerns over why consumers are not being offered a choice between pure petrol, E10, and E20 fuel, said that maintaining multiple petrol grades across India’s vast fuel distribution network would create major operational and logistical challenges.

The Ministry said India’s shift toward E20 was part of a planned transition after extensive consultations with automobile manufacturers, testing agencies, and other stakeholders. It added that the decision was based on technical evaluations covering vehicle compatibility, engine performance, emissions, and fuel efficiency. Addressing the demand for the separate availability of pure petrol, E10, and E20 at fuel stations, the Ministry reiterated that India’s fuel distribution system is not designed to operate multiple nationwide base fuel streams simultaneously.