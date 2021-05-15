Raipur: The total shutdown in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh has been extended till May 31, 2021. The lockdown has been extended till 6 am of May 31, with conditions. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Home Delivery of Liquor App Crashes Within Two Hours Due to Surge in Orders

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 7,594 COVID-19casesand 172 deaths, taking the caseload to 8,99,925 and the death toll to 11,461, a health official said. Also Read - Exams in All Chhattisgarh Schools, Universities To Be Held Online In View Of COVID Situation

The number of recoveries rose to 7,72,500 after 872 people were discharged from hospitals while 9,572 others completed their home isolation during the day. Also Read - Chhattisgarh: 4 killed in Hospital Fire in Raipur, CM Baghel Offers Condolences

The number of activecasesin the state stands at 1,15,964, the official informed.

Raipur and Durg districts reported 358 and 273 new cases. While the total count of infections in Raipur reached 1,52,224 including 2,946 deaths, Durg’s caseload increased to 93,646 including 1,661 deaths.