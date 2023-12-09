‘ Raised Voice Against BJP, Never Compromised Principles’: Amroha MP Danish Ali Reacts To BSP Suspension

Home

Earlier today, the BSP suspended Danish Ali for "anti-party" activities. In a statement, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit said Ali has been suspended.

Danish Ali stages protest inside the Parliament premises, demanding action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the first day of Winter Session (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: In his first reaction after being suspended by the BSP for “anti-party activities”, Amroha MP Danish Ali refuted the party’s allegations and said he merely raised his voice against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led Central government.

Terming the decision of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati to suspend him as “unfortunate”, Ali stressed that he never indulged in any anti-party activities but asserted that he never compromised on his principles and raised voice against the BJP’s “injustices”.

‘Punished for public service’

In a post in Hindi on X after his suspension from the party, Ali said he was grateful to BSP chief Mayawati for giving him a party ticket and helping him become a member of the Lok Sabha.

“She (Mayawati) also made me the leader of BSP parliamentary party. I always received her immense affection and support. Her decision today is unfortunate. I did all the hard work, worked diligently to strengthen the BSP and never indulged in any kind of anti-party activities,” he said.

मैं बहन मायावती जी का हमेशा शुक्रगुज़ार रहूँगा की उन्होंने मुझे @bspindia का टिकट दे कर लोक सभा का सदस्य बनने में मदद की। बहन जी ने मुझे बसपा संसदीय दल का नेता भी बनाया। मुझे सदैव उनका असीम स्नेह और समर्थन मिला। उनका आज का फ़ैसला दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। मैंने अपनी पूरी मेहनत और १/३ — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 9, 2023

“The people of my Amroha area are witness to this. I have definitely opposed the anti-people policies of the BJP-led government and will continue to do so. I also raised my voice against looting by a few crony-capitalists and and will continue to do so. Because this is true public service,” the MP said.

If doing this is a crime, Ali said, then he has committed this crime and is ready to face the punishment for it. “I want to assure the people of Amroha that I will always be at their service,” he added.

Earlier today, the BSP suspended Danish Ali for “anti-party” activities. In a statement, the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit said Ali, the MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities.

The move comes a day after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings along with other opposition members to protest against the government’s motion to expel TMC member Mahua Moitra for “unethical conduct”. Other Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members remained seated in the House.

‘Will also stand up for honour of women’

Later, at a press conference at his residence, Ali also talked about his stand backing Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“The decision that happened yesterday, I consider it my responsibility that when injustice is being done to a woman parliamentarian, I should stand by her. I stood up against it inside the ethics committee (as a member) and also yesterday,” the Amroha MP said.

“I will stand up if the honour of a woman is attacked. I consider it a badge of honour that when injustice was happening I stood up inside the committee and outside and will continue to do so,” he said.

Ali said he has fulfilled the role of opposition in Parliament that the people had assigned him.

“I will fight back and will not compromise on my ideology and my principles,” Ali asserted.

“The day I became an MP, from that day, I raised the voice of the exploited, deprived and backward sections of society as per the party’s ideology and people’s interest. If this is anti-party, I don’t know. I have always been the first one to raise my voice against injustice and will continue to do so,” he said.

Stressing that he worked according to party ideology and the Constitution, Ali said when in August 2019, he was the leader of the parliamentary party, there was some “confusion on party line” on some bills.

“We took a straight line and I had to pay the price for it, was removed as the leader of parliamentary party and I complied by it,” Ali said.

Ali has been actively joining opposition ranks in attacking the BJP and its policies even though the Mayawati-led BSP has maintained a distance from the ruling alliance as well as the opposition.

Earlier, in October this year, Danish Ali was in the news after BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurled communal slurs at him during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lower House. Bidhuri’s comments had drawn a sharp response from a united opposition, especially the Congress, who called for stringent action against the BJP MP.

Later, the BJP had accused Ali of making “unsavoury remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi which “instigated” south Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

(With PTI inputs)

