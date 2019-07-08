New Delhi: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray today wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding ‘restoration of faith in the election process in the country’.

He said that individuals have communicated their dissatisfaction with the manner in which elections are being conducted in the last few years and raised questions regarding EVMs.

“We request you to got back to ballot papers and appeal to have assembly election in Maharashtra with ballot papers only,” the letter read.

In the letter, Thackrey has also mentioned some media reports that had claimed mismatch in the votes counted and the votes polled.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also questioned the credibility of Election Commission in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime.

In an open letter, Gandhi said that a free and fair election requires neutrality of country’s institutions.

“An election cannot be fair without arbiters – a free press, an independent judiciary, and a transparent election commission that is objective and neutral,” he wrote.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, Raj Thackeray had asked people to dislodge the Narendra Modi dispensation as the government had ‘failed to fulfil promises it made’.