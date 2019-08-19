New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Unmesh Joshi, son of former chief minister Manohar Joshi, in connection with an IL&FS money laundering case worth Rs 91,000 crore.

According to reports, the probe agency has called the duo for questioning regarding Thackeray’s exit from the consortium. Unmesh Joshi has been called for questioning by the agency on Monday while Thackeray has been asked to join it on Thursday.

The ED has been probing a financial scam related to the Kohinoor building project cropped out Thackeray’s name from it during an investigation. The ED also suggested that it has recorded statements of many other politicians involved in the case. As a result, the recent development can lead to great political implications.

Previously, an Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group had given a loan worth Rs 225 crore to Kohinoor CTNL for one of Dadar’s most ambitious real estate projects. However, it then took a hit of Rs 135 crore.

The Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd is a subsidiary of Kohinoor Group that focuses on projects from eduction to hospitality. It began building Kohinoor Square at Sena Bhavan Chowk in Dadar in 2009.

Meanwhile, several opposition leaders have criticised the recent move as an example of ‘revenge politics’. “The ED is being used to target people who criticise this government. This is a misuse of institutions to suppress dissent. We stand behind Raj Thackeray,” said Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik.

Thackeray has seen a fallout with the Prime Minister in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections in 2014. Once an avid supporter, he has been extremely critical of the BJP government since elections this year.