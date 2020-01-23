New Delhi: Though they have split their ways, what could theoretically bind both Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is the rise of the next- generation leaders. While Aaditya Thackeray made his poll debut, won and became a state minister, Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray was inducted into the party on January 23 — the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Here are five things to know about Amit Thackeray

1. Cartoonist, Architecture

Like Bal Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, 28-year-old Amit too is a cartoonist. He was born and brought up in Mumbai and studied commerce at the RA Poddar Junior College in Matunga. He studied architecture.

2. Bollywood’s Darling

Amit, like Aaditya Thackeray, is very close to Bollywood personalities. His wedding was a star-studded affair with Bollywood who’s who in the attendance.

3. Soft-launch in politics

Amit is not an absolutely fresh face in Maharashtra politics. During 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was present in the roadshows. He also managed a Facebook page for election.

4. Tied the knot a year ago

Amit tied the knot with fashion designer Mitali Borude on January 27, 2019. Mitali was Amit’s sister Urvashi Thackeray’s friend.

5. Footballer, animal-lover, Green crusader

Amit also takes interest in football and the environment. He is also an animal lover.

MNS also unveiled its Shivmudra printed saffron flag on January 23. With Shiv Sena tying up with the Congress and moving away from hard-Hindutva, MNS, it seems, is consolidating its hard-Hindutva stance.