Author Rajan Nakhasi's book "Life beyond the Black Night 19th January 1990, Kashmir" was launched on 20 February 2021 at "Samavar", B- 36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash – I, New Delhi. "Life beyond the Black Night 19th January 1990, Kashmir" is published by Verily Publishers LLP, New Delhi. Dr Bulbul Dhar, PhD (Political Science), London University and Professor, Jamia Milia University was the Chief Guest. Dr Upinder Zutshi (PhD, Political Science), Col NB Vishen, and Sushil Pandita were the Guests of Honour.

Addressing the gathering RajanNakhasi said, "This is a golden and historic moment for me as I can feel the love for me from everyone present. Your presence is an encouragement for me. I thank all of you from the core of my heart for the overwhelming response and showing your concern.

"While comparing the ongoing pandemic with the curfew days in early 90s, the thought of penning down "Life beyond the Black Night 19th January 1990, Kashmir" struck my mind. I thought to pen down my incidental experiences while in Kashmir during the affected time, especially in January 1990 and thereafter."

Rajan Nakhasi conveyed his gratitude to every such person who played a role in helping him during the course of time, especially his sister Brij Kishori, Dr Upinder Zutshi and Tamanna Pandita.

“There is life beyond that black night and I have tried to portray the most. I have tried to express those incidents which I came across and experienced. My heart bleeds for everyone who suffered because of the black night irrespective of religion, caste and creed,” said Rajan Nakhasi while recalling the fateful night of 19th January 1990.

“My heart bleeds for my elders who unfortunately and unnecessarily suffered for no-fault. My heart bleeds for all those who were targeted. I can’t provide a solution to the sufferings but I have only expressed my perception in the book. I have not written in terms of an either-or account that academicians generally tend to give. Nor have I tried to be politically correct.

“This is not only my book or my emotional outburst but this is everyone’s story. The younger generation who were born outside Kashmir have almost no idea about culture, rituals and others things. I want them to read the book to know. “Let us all pray for the peace, prosperity and good times to prevail. TathaAsthu!” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Dr. Bulbul Dhar praised the content of the book and the dedication and honesty of the author for putting in impartial content.

Col Vishen got emotional while speaking on the occasion. The excerpts from the chapters of the book which he had read made him emotive and he requested everyone present to read the book.

The book was officially thrown open to the public at the launch.