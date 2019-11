Published: November 18, 2019 9:50 AM IST

An accident was reporetd today on National Highway 11 near Shri Dungargarh in Bikaner district. Photo Credit: ANI.

New Delhi: At least 10 people were killed and 20 to 25 others were injured in a collision between a bus and truck on National Highway 11 near Shri Dungargarh in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, stated news agency ANI on Monday.

