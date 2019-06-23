New Delhi: As many as 14 people died and 24 suffered injuries when a ‘pandaal‘ or the tent structure collapsed at a function on Sunday in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Rajasthan: At least 10 dead and around 24 injured after a ‘pandaal’ collapsed in Barmer. Injured persons admitted to a hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fbXEtyZ4C7 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted condolences to the kin of the dead and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Collapse of a ‘Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 23, 2019

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted his condolences and assured that concerned authorities have taken up rescue work in the area.

People are reported to have gathered for a ‘Ramayan Katha’ at the pandaal when it collapsed due to strong winds.