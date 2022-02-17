New Delhi: Two children were killed and 40 others injured when a school bus met with an accident in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Thursday. All the injured have been rushed to a hospital. The mishap took place near Phalsunda area.Also Read - 4 Arrested For Raping Female Calf In Rajasthan's Alwar

This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.