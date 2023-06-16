Home

Rajasthan: 300 People Fall Sick After Consuming Religious Food In Rajasthan’s Dausa

Dausa's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Subhash Bilonia said that 300 people complained of stomach aches, vomiting after food at a religious function in the Mandawar area on Thursday night in Pakhar village.

New Delhi: Three hundred people were taken ill after consuming food at a religious function in Rajasthan’s Dausa, health officials said on Friday.

He said that all the people were provided treatment at Mandawar, Mahua, Dausa, and nearby health centres and most of them were discharged after first aid.

Bilonia said 15 people are admitted to two hospitals at present.

Earlier Such Incident:

In a similar incident in 2021, after consuming food at a religious ritual in a village in Devgadh Baria taluka of Dahod district, four people passed away and nine others were hospitalised.

The incident happened at a “Jatar” ritual that the local tribal tribe was hosting in Bhulvan village, Devgadh Baria taluka. At the ceremony, food was also offered, and about 13 individuals became sick after eating it.

Around 50 people attended the ceremony, according to district collector Harshit Gosavi. In addition, he said that four sick people passed away while nine others were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. One of the nine people who are hospitalised is reportedly in critical condition.

