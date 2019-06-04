Jaipur: Four men were arrested on Monday after they were accused of raping a 30-year-old married woman in Rajasthan’s Pali and uploading a video of the crime on social media.

The woman had on Sunday lodged a complaint alleging that the five men had raped her on May 26 when she was on way to a temple with a friend.

One of the accused is still to come under police’s custody,

The accused also made a video of the crime. A case was registered against the five accused on Sunday for gangrape, wrongful restraint, thrashing and molestation and other relevant sections of the IPC, Industrial Area police station in-charge Kishor Singh Bhati said.

Kishor Singh Bhati said acting on the complaint four accused Jitendra Bhaat (20), Govind Bhaat (20), Dinesh Bhaat (24) and Mahendra Bhaat (22) were arrested Monday whereas the fifth accused Sanjay Bhaat is absconding.The accused will be presented before a court after interrogation.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, Kishor Singh Bhati said. The woman’s husband works as a labourer.

(With agency inputs)