New Delhi: At least seven people drowned in two separate incidents of Durga idol immersions, on the occasion of Dussehra, in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on Tuesday. One body was discovered after being swept away by the currents of the Parbati river near Sepau police station, while four have been taken out from the Chambal river in Dihauli.

A total of five bodies have been fished out of the rivers, according to reports, while at least two more remain missing. Several police teams and divers are at the spot trying to locate the remaining bodies.

“Five bodies have been fished out, while three men are missing and a search for them is on,” Superintendent of Police Mridul Singh Kachchawa told news agency PTI. Efforts are on to trace the missing persons, the SP added.

More details awaited.