New Delhi: At least 77 children admitted in J K Lon hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota have died in the first 24 days of December 2019 due to negligence, stated a report quoting the hospital doctors. Of the total death count, 10 deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours, added the report.

A committee was formed by the hospital on Tuesday to investigate into the deaths. After conducting a probe, the committee members came out with a report which ruled out negligence by stating that the resources and equipment needed to treat patients were in good condition and were working properly.

Speaking to Times of India, the hospital superintendent Dr H L Meena on Wednesday said, “After investigating, we have found that all the 10 deaths were normal and did not die because of negligence.”