At least eight people were killed and six others were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Basni industrial area in Jodhpur on late Tuesday. Rescue operation at the spot is currently underway.

Jodhpur District Magistrate said, "CM has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the family of deceased and Rs 40000 for those critically injured."

More details awaited