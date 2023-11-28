Rajasthan: 9 Injured Two Group Open Fire, Pelt Stones At Each Other In Dholpur

The incident in Panipura village in Kanchanpur that occurred due to political rivalry between the two sides where Assembly elections were held two days before.

Rajasthan: 9 Injured Two Group Open Fire, Pelt Stones At Each Other In Dholpur

Jaipur: Nine people were injured after two groups opened fire and pelted stones at each other in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday. Following the incident in Panipura village in Kanchanpur that occurred due to political rivalry between the two sides where Assembly elections were held few days before, nine people have also been detained.

Trending Now

Circle Officer of Dholpur Rural Babulal Meena said additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure and the situation was under control. Station House Officer of Kanchanpur Police Station Yogendra Kumar said seven people were injured in the stone pelting and two in the firing.

You may like to read

He said the condition of those injured in the firing is serious and have been admitted to Dholpur district hospital while the others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Badi town.

Voting for Rajasthan assembly elections took place on Saturday and 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded. The state is witnessing a bipolar contest involving the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to elect the new state government.

The polls were largely peaceful, with stone pelting and clashes reported in some areas, like Sikar, Dholpur and Deeg districts.

Six to seven people were detained in Sikar and CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) teams were deployed after stone pelting between two groups in the area, said Sikar SP Paris Deshmukh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.