9 members of a family killed as vehicle returning from Khatu Shyam Temple rams into truck in Rajasthan

Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi said the vehicle was carrying pilgrims who were on their way back to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan.

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Rajasthan Accident

New Delhi: At least nine members of a family were killed and several others were injured in an accident on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Sunday. The vehicle, carrying pilgrims, was reportedly crashed into a parked truck on the highway. According to Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, the vehicle was carrying pilgrims who were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyamji in Rajasthan.

The accident took place near the Shambhupura village late at night. “Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family,” he told news agency ANI.

Joshi said the immediate priority of the administration was to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the accident. “Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover,” he added.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | 9 people killed several injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Kota Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi says, “Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family… Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident…” — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

While talking to the news agency ANI, a victim says, “We were travelling from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. On the way, two of our vehicles fell behind, while the other three moved ahead. Then, we received a call from a woman in the group—an accident had occurred—so we rushed to the scene…”