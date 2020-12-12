New Delhi: At least 10 people died on Saturday evening while several others were left injured after two vehicles collided with each other in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. Those wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Further details awaited. Also Read - Rajasthan: Nine Newborns Dead in Kota's JK Lon Hospital Within Hours, Probe Ordered

This is breaking news, more details awaited… Also Read - Rajasthan Panchayat And Zila Parishad Polls: Ruling Congress Suffers Setback, BJP Headed For Victory in Local Body Polls