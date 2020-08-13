New Delhi: The curtain came down on the high-octane political drama in Rajasthan today when Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and shook hand with him at the CLP meet which was called by the CM at his residence. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Drama: BJP Vice President Vasundhara Raje Calls on Governor Ahead of Assembly Session

However, the Congress faced another challenge when the BJP said that it will move a non-confidence motion against the ruling party in the state Assembly session that begins on Friday.

Trust vote in Assembly

To counter the BJP, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government said it will move a confidence motion or trust vote in the Rajasthan Assembly during the session. The decision was announced on Thursday at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting chaired by Gehlot.

During the CLP meet, which was called to address the internal crisis within the party ahead of the Assembly session, the MLAs pledged that they will work with unity under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The assembly session comes days after the top leadership of the Congress announced the return of Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold.

‘Forget and forgive’

In reference to Pilot’s open rebellion, CM Gehlot in his address asked all to forgive and forget all that happened. The CM, however, said that proving a majority without 19 MLAs would not have made him happy.

During the CLP meet, the chief minister assured everyone that grievances of all will be addressed whenever they want.

Attitude of gratitude

In his first address at the CLP meet after he was removed as the PCC chief, Pilot thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to work as the party’s state chief for so long.

Pilot expressed gratitude to the MLAs across 33 districts for working with him during his tenure as the PCC chief and said he is happy that the party has listened to what the MLAs had to say in terms of what needs to be done for a more responsive government.

Soon after the meeting was over, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the party will stand united and will fight against the bad politics of the BJP in the state.

“Everything went on well. Now the Congress party is united. We will fight against the BJP’s bad politics. Tomorrow in Vidhan Sabha, Congress party will stand united and will fight it out,” KC Venugopal said.

Suspension revoked

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Avinash Pande announced that the party has revoked the suspension of two MLAs, who were part of the group led by Pilot.

The Congress had taken action against Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, accusing them of being part of an alleged attempt to topple the Gehlot government.

In a House of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.