New Delhi: Following the end of political crisis in the Congress-led Rajasthan government two days ago, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that it was "natural" for MLAs to be upset and that there is still work to be done to do away with "differences" amongst the disgruntled MLAs. He, however, communicated them the need to be tolerant to save the democracy.

"We will work together. Our friends who had gone away have now come back. I hope that we will do away with all our differences and fulfill our resolve to serve the state," Gehlot told the reporters today. "It's natural for MLAs to be upset. The manner in which this episode occurred & the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. I've explained to them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people & save the democracy," he added.

The political crisis in Rajasthan came to an end on Monday following the meeting of Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi. Later, a three-member Committee was also formed by Sonia Gandhi to hear the grievances of rebel leaders.

On Sunday, Gehlot had also written a letter to all MLAs, asking them to listen to the voice of people to save democracy and stand with the truth in the interest of people of the state.

The state has been witnessing a political crisis for more than a month after Sachin Pilot and 18 other legislators loyal to him rebelled against state chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was also sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress after he and some MLAs loyal to him had rebelled against Gehlot.