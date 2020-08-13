Rajasthan Political Drama Latest News: In a significant development, the Congress on Thursday revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, just a day ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session. Also Read - Post Reconciliation With Congress, Pilot to Meet Gehlot For First Time Face to Face at CLP Meet Today

The two MLAs were suspended from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.

The move from the Congress was taken after Sachin Pilot and his 18 supporting MLAs returned to the Congress fold this week.

On Monday, Bhanwar Lal Sharma had met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions.

After the meeting at Gehlot’s official residence, Sharma said the government was safe and things will get clear by Tuesday. He said other rebel MLAs should also return to Jaipur.

“It was an internal matter, which has now been resolved. There was no resentment against the party or the chief minister. The issue was related to the work of my area. I have been assured by the chief minister that all work will be done,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sharma is one of the 18 legislators who backed Pilot in the power tussle with CM Gehlot. Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had lodged an FIR against him for the plot to topple the state government. He was suspended from the party after three audio clips having purported conversation of the conspiracy had surfaced. The party had alleged that Sharma was heard in two of the audio clips.

As the state Assembly session begins from tomorrow, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hoped that members of the Rajasthan assembly will openly discuss various issues of the state during the session.

“The legislative assembly is beginning on August 14, I hope that during the session, we will be able to openly discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and its financial conditions due to the lockdown,” Gehlot said in a tweet.