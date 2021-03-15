Jaipur: An army jawan was arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly leaking confidential information to a Pakistani agent, an intelligence official said on Sunday. The 22-year-old jawan, Akash Maharia, is a resident of Sikar district of Rajasthan and is posted in Sikkim. Also Read - J&K: Jawan Arrested For Delivering Parcel Bomb at BSF Camp in Samba

He came in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agent through social media and shared confidential information with him, the official said. Also Read - BSF Jawan arrested for possible espionage

The jawan was allegedly honey-trapped and was supplying information to woman Pakistani agents. According to the intelligence wing of Rajasthan wing who arrested Maharia, the Pakistani agents got in touch with him through fake identities on Facebook. Also Read - BSF jawan arrested for sharing info with Pak agent

Police said Maharia was involved in suppling strategic information about the Army via his mobile. He was also having chats of explicit natute with the Pakistani woman agents, police added.

The accused was arrested Saturday night following interrogation by intelligence agencies, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)