Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will Lotus Bloom in Bikaner East Constituency This Time Again?

Bikaner East Election 2023: Rajasthan is all set to go to the polls for its 200-seat Legislative Assembly in a single phase on November 25. The counting of votes will be held on December 3. Bikaner East is one of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan and is part of Bikaner (SC) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This constituency comes under Bikaner district and North region of Rajasthan.

In 2018, Siddhi Kumari of BJP won this seat by a margin of 31,677 votes (23.91%). She has secured 58.77% of the total votes polled. In 2008, BJP won this seat in Assembly elections with a margin of 37,653 votes (36.62%), registering 58.94% of the total votes polled.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal won from Bikaner Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 264081 votes by defeating Madan Gopal Meghwal of the Indian National Congress. In Bikaner East, there are a total of 2,22,255 voters, which includes 1,14,388 male voters, and 1,07,867 female voters.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Bikaner East Constituency: List of Key Candidates

Sushree Siddhi Kumari: BJP

Yashpal Gehlot: Congress

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 30, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 6, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 7, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: November 25, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Key Issues

Many issues like exam paper leak, crime against women and employment are key issues which are expected to dominate the voters’ preference in the state assembly election. Crime against women has been a big problem with Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleging that a total of 33,000 cases pertain to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan, but the Gandhi family remains silent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.