Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases Fifth List of 15 Candidates, Drops Sitting MLA from Mawli

With the fifth list, the party has so far announced candidates for 198 out of 200 seats in the state. The last date of filing nomination is November 6.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The BJP on Sunday released a list of 15 candidates, which includes some fresh faces, for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections. The party has dropped sitting MLA from Mawli (Udaipur) Dharmnarayan Joshi and fielded K G Paliwal instead. Among the new faces fielded by the party are Gopal Sharma from Civil Lines and Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar.

Trending Now

The party had announced the name of Poonam Kanwar Bhati, the daughter-in-law of former minister Devi Singh Bhati, in the third list issued on November 2.

You may like to read

However, in the fresh list, Poonam Kanwar Bhati was replaced by her son Anshuman Singh Bhati in Kolayat seat.

While Amit Chaudhary has been fielded from Hanumangarh, Chandramohan Batvada is from Kishanpole, Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur, former MLAs Rajkumar Rinwa from Sardarshahar, Prahlad Gunjal from Kota North and Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh.

The candidates for Shahpura, Rajakhera, Masuda, Pipalda and Baran-Atru seats were also announced.

With the fifth list, the party has so far announced candidates for 198 out of 200 seats in the state. The last date of filing nomination is November 6.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.