Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Can BJP Unseat Congress From Pokaran Constituency This Time?

In 2018, Shale Mohammad of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the Pokaran seat by defeating Pratappuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 872 votes.

Pokaran Constituency, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the assembly polls in Rajasthan on October 9. The elections for 200 assembly seats will be held in Rajasthan on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

In 2018 Rajasthan Elections, Congress emerged victorious by winning 99 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. Along with its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal which won one seat, they staked claim to form the government. The BJP managed to win only 73 seats.

Also, Congress and BJP are the two major political parties pitted against each other in Rajasthan.

Pokaran Assembly Constituency is under the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Pokaran Constituency

