Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will BJP Make A Comeback With A Hat-Trick in Churu Constituency?
Churu is an assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.
Churu Constituency, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Churu is an assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has 200 Assembly constituencies. The term of the Rajasthan Assembly will end on January 14, 2024. As per the 2018 Election Commission of India’s Constituency Data report, the Churu constituency comprises of 2,32,011 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,20,309 are male voters and 1,11,702 female voters.
Churu Assembly Election Result(2018)
In the 2018 elections, Rajendra Rathore, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, won the seat by defeating Rafique Mandelia of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 1,850 votes.
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Rajendra Rathore
|BJP
|Winner
|87,233
|48.00%
|1,850
|Rafique Mandelia
|INC
|Runner Up
|85,383
|47.00%
|None Of The Above
|3rd
|1,816
|1.00%
Churu Assembly Election Result(2013)
In the 2013 elections, Rajendra Rathore, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, won the seat by defeating Haji Maqbool Mandelia of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 24,002 votes.
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Rajendra Rathore
|BJP
|Winner
|84,100
|56.00%
|24,002
|Haji Maqbool Mandelia
|INC
|Runner Up
|60,098
|40.00%
|Ramkaran Choudhary
|CPM
|3rd
|1,620
|1.00%
Churu Assembly Election Result(2008)
In the 2008 elections, Hazi Maqbool, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Harlal Saharan of the BJP, with a margin of 8,111 votes.
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Hazi Maqbool
|INC
|Winner
|56,458
|48.00%
|8,111
|Harlal Saharan
|BJP
|Runner Up
|48,347
|41.00%
|Himmat Singh
|BSP
|3rd
|4,508
|4.00%
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)
- Last Date of Nominations:6th November, 2023 (Monday)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)
- Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)
- Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)
- Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)
Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Churu Constituency
- The final list will be updated soon.
Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.
