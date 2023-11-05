Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will Bhanwar Singh Bhati of Congress Retain Power in Kolayat Constituency?

In the 2018 Assembly election, Bhanwar Singh Bhati of Congress defeated BJP's Poonam Kanwar Bhati to retain this seat. Bhanwar Singh scored 89,505 votes, while 78,489 votes were polled in Poonam's favour.

Kolayat is one of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan and this constituency comes under the Bikaner district and is currently represented by Congress leader Bhanwar Singh Bhati in the state assembly.

Kolayat Assembly Election 2023: Rajasthan is all set to go to the polls for its 200-seat Assembly elections in a single phase on November 25. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

In the 2018 Rajasthan elections, Kolayat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.46%. In 2013 the turnout was 75.66%, and in 2008 it was 65.2%. In this constituency, there are a total of 2,25,443 voters, which includes 1,20,892 male voters, and 1,04,551 female voters.

Kolayat Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates List

Poonam Kanwar Bhati: BJP

Bhanwar Singh Bhati: Congress

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Saturday, 25 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 30, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 6, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 7, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: November 25, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Key Issues

Many issues like exam paper leak, crime against women and employment are key issues which are expected to dominate the voters’ preference in the state assembly election. Crime against women has been a big problem with Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleging that a total of 33,000 cases pertain to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan, but the Gandhi family remains silent.

