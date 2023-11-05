Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will BJP’s Sumit Godara Win Voters’ Heart Again in Lunkaransar Constituency?

In 2018, Sumit Godara of the BJP won the seat by defeating Virendra Beniwal of the Congress with a margin of 10853 votes.

Lunkaransar is one of the Assembly seats in Rajasthan that comes under the Bikaner district and is currently represented by BJP's Sumit Godara.

Lunkaransar Election 2023: Rajasthan is all set to go to the polls on November 25 to elect representatives for its 200-seat legislative assembly. Polling will be held in a single phase and the counting of votes will be held on December 3. Notably, Lunkaransar is one of the Assembly seats in Rajasthan that comes under the Bikaner district and is currently represented by BJP’s Sumit Godara.

In 2018, Sumit Godara of the BJP won the seat by defeating Virendra Beniwal of the Congress with a margin of 10853 votes. Godara scored 72,822 votes, while 61,969 votes were polled in Beniwal’s favour. There are a total of 2,24,215 voters in this seat, which includes 1,19,352 male voters, and 1,04,863 female voters.

Kolayat Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates List

Sumit Godara: BJP

Dr Rajendra Moond: Congress

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Saturday, 25 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 30, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 6, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 7, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: November 25, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Key Issues

Many issues like exam paper leak, crime against women and employment are key issues which are expected to dominate the voters’ preference in the state assembly election. Crime against women has been a big problem with Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleging that a total of 33,000 cases pertain to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan, but the Gandhi family remains silent.

