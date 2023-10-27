By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will Pilani Constituency Voters Favour Congress Again Over BJP?
Pilani Assembly Constituency will go to polls on November 25. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.
Pilani Constituency, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: As anticipation grows for the forthcoming Pilani Constituency Election in Rajasthan, voters are eagerly looking forward to the pivotal electoral event set to begin with the casting of votes. As per the Election Commission of India(ECI)’s schedule of events, Pilani Assembly Constituency will go to polls on November 25. Pilani is an assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has 200 Assembly constituencies.
As per the 2018 Election Commission of India’s Constituency Data report, the Pilani constituency comprises of 2,33,122 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,21,560 are male voters and 1,11,562 female voters. The term of the Rajasthan Assembly will end on January 14, 2024.
Pilani Assembly Election Result(2018)
In the 2018 elections, J.p. Chandelia, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Kailash Chand of the BJP, with a margin of 13,539 votes.
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|J.p. Chandelia
|INC
|Winner
|84,715
|52.00%
|13,539
|Kailash Chand
|BJP
|Runner Up
|71,176
|44.00%
|None Of The Above
|3rd
|1,704
|1.00%
Pilani Assembly Election Result(2013)
In the 2013 elections, Sunderlal, representing the BJP, won the seat by defeating J.p.chandelia of the IND, with a margin of 13,996 votes.
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Sunderlal
|BJP
|Winner
|72,914
|51.00%
|13,996
|J.p.chandelia
|IND
|Runner Up
|58,918
|41.00%
|Madan Lal
|INC
|3rd
|4,691
|3.00%
Pilani Assembly Election Result(2008)
In the 2008 elections, Sunderlal, representing the BJP, won the seat by defeating Hanumaan Prasaad of the INC, with a margin of 3,246 votes.
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Sunder Lal
|BJP
|Winner
|43,506
|43.00%
|3,246
|Hanumaan Prasaad
|INC
|Runner Up
|40,260
|40.00%
|Heera Lal
|BSP
|3rd
|4,179
|4.00%
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)
- Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)
- Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)
- Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)
- Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)
Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Pilani Constituency
- The final list will be updated soon.
