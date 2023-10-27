Top Recommended Stories

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will Pilani Constituency Voters Favour Congress Again Over BJP?

Pilani Assembly Constituency will go to polls on November 25. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Published: October 27, 2023 11:42 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Pilani Constituency, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: As anticipation grows for the forthcoming Pilani Constituency Election in Rajasthan, voters are eagerly looking forward to the pivotal electoral event set to begin with the casting of votes. As per the Election Commission of India(ECI)’s schedule of events, Pilani Assembly Constituency will go to polls on November 25. Pilani is an assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has 200 Assembly constituencies.

As per the 2018 Election Commission of India’s Constituency Data report, the Pilani constituency comprises of 2,33,122 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,21,560 are male voters and 1,11,562 female voters. The term of the Rajasthan Assembly will end on January 14, 2024.

Pilani Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, J.p. Chandelia, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Kailash Chand of the BJP, with a margin of 13,539 votes.

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
J.p. ChandeliaINCWinner84,71552.00%13,539
Kailash ChandBJPRunner Up71,17644.00%
None Of The Above3rd1,7041.00%

Pilani Assembly Election Result(2013)

In the 2013 elections, Sunderlal, representing the BJP, won the seat by defeating J.p.chandelia of the IND, with a margin of 13,996 votes.

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
SunderlalBJPWinner72,91451.00%13,996
J.p.chandeliaINDRunner Up58,91841.00%
Madan LalINC3rd4,6913.00%

Pilani Assembly Election Result(2008)

In the 2008 elections, Sunderlal, representing the BJP, won the seat by defeating Hanumaan Prasaad of the INC, with a margin of 3,246 votes.

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Sunder LalBJPWinner43,50643.00%3,246
Hanumaan PrasaadINCRunner Up40,26040.00%
Heera LalBSP3rd4,1794.00%

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)
  • Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)
  • Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)
  • Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)
  • Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Pilani Constituency 

  • The final list will be updated soon.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

