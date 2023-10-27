Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will Pilani Constituency Voters Favour Congress Again Over BJP?

Pilani Assembly Constituency will go to polls on November 25. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Pilani Constituency, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Pilani Constituency, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: As anticipation grows for the forthcoming Pilani Constituency Election in Rajasthan, voters are eagerly looking forward to the pivotal electoral event set to begin with the casting of votes. As per the Election Commission of India(ECI)’s schedule of events, Pilani Assembly Constituency will go to polls on November 25. Pilani is an assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has 200 Assembly constituencies.

As per the 2018 Election Commission of India’s Constituency Data report, the Pilani constituency comprises of 2,33,122 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,21,560 are male voters and 1,11,562 female voters. The term of the Rajasthan Assembly will end on January 14, 2024.

Pilani Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, J.p. Chandelia, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Kailash Chand of the BJP, with a margin of 13,539 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin J.p. Chandelia INC Winner 84,715 52.00% 13,539 Kailash Chand BJP Runner Up 71,176 44.00% None Of The Above 3rd 1,704 1.00%

Pilani Assembly Election Result(2013)

In the 2013 elections, Sunderlal, representing the BJP, won the seat by defeating J.p.chandelia of the IND, with a margin of 13,996 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Sunderlal BJP Winner 72,914 51.00% 13,996 J.p.chandelia IND Runner Up 58,918 41.00% Madan Lal INC 3rd 4,691 3.00%

Pilani Assembly Election Result(2008)

In the 2008 elections, Sunderlal, representing the BJP, won the seat by defeating Hanumaan Prasaad of the INC, with a margin of 3,246 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Sunder Lal BJP Winner 43,506 43.00% 3,246 Hanumaan Prasaad INC Runner Up 40,260 40.00% Heera Lal BSP 3rd 4,179 4.00%

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Pilani Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

The final list will be updated soon.

