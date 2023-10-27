Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Can BJP Return to Ratangarh Constituency For Fourth Time?

Ratangarh is an assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Ratangarh Constituency, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Ratangarh is an assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Rajasthan is one of the five states to go to polls later this year. According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events, the Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled for November 25 and the result will be announced on December 3. In the 2018 State Assembly elections, the Congress Party won the polls by winning 100 seats and Ashok Gehlot became the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

As per the 2018 Election Commission of India’s Constituency Data report, the Ratangarh constituency comprises of 2,47,734 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,29,359 are male voters and 1,17,668 female voters. Voting for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25.

Ratangarh Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Abhinesh Maharshi, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), won the seat by defeating Poosaram Godara of the Independent, with a margin of 11,881 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Abhinesh Maharshi BJP Winner 71,201 39.00% 11,881 Poosaram Godara IND Runner Up 59,320 32.00% Bhanwarlal Pujari INC 3rd 22,791 12.00%

Ratangarh Assembly Election Result(2013)

In the 2013 elections, Raj Kumar Rinwa, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), won the seat by defeating Pusaram Godara of the INC, with a margin of 25,158 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Raj Kumar Rinwa BJP Winner 87,289 57.00% 25,158 Pusaram Godara INC Runner Up 62,131 40.00% Hanumanaram BSP 3rd 2,067 1.00%

Ratangarh Assembly Election Result(2008)

In the 2008 elections, Raj Kumar Rinwa, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), won the seat by defeating Abhinesh Maharshi of the INC, with a margin of 17,851 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Raj Kumar Rinwa BJP Winner 54,860 45.00% 17,851 Abhinesh Maharshi INC Runner Up 37,009 30.00% Naresh Kumar BSP 3rd 25,398 21.00%

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Ratangarh Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

