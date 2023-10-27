Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Or BJP — Who Will Win Sujangarh Constituency’s Trust?

Sujangarh (SC) is an assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Or BJP — Who Will Win Sujangarh Constituency's Trust?

Sujangarh Constituency, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Sujangarh (SC) is an assembly constituency in Rajasthan. The Constituency has been reserved for Scheduled Castes. Rajasthan has 200 Assembly constituencies. The term of the Rajasthan Assembly will end on January 14, 2024. As per the 2018 Election Commission of India’s Constituency Data report, the Sujangarh constituency comprises of 2,59,485 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,35,774 are male voters and 1,23,710 female voters. Check the key details below.

Trending Now

Assembly Constituencies: 200

Present Chief Minister: Ashok Gehlot

Ruling Party: Indian National Congress

Sujangarh Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Khemaram of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with a margin of 38,749 votes. Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal managed to secure 83,632 votes.

You may like to read

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal INC Winner 83,632 46.00% 38,749 Khemaram BJP Runner Up 44,883 24.00% Santosh Meghwal IND 3rd 38,603 21.00%

Sujangarh Assembly Election Result(2013)

In the 2013 elections, Khemaram, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, won the seat by defeating Master Bhanwarlal of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 13,649 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Master Bhanwarlal INC Winner 56,292 47.00% 14,061 Khemaram BJP Runner Up 42,231 35.00% Rameswarlal IND 3rd 13,882 12.00%

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Sujangarh Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.