Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will 3rd Time Remain A Charm For BJP In Surajgarh Constituency?

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Surajgarh Constituency

Surajgarh Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Surajgarh Constituency, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Surajgarh Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in the Jhunjhunu (Lok Sabha constituency). Rajasthan has 200 Assembly constituencies. The tenure of the present Rajasthan assembly will end in January 2024. According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events, the last date for filing nominations is November 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9, 2023.

As per the 2018 Election Commission of India’s Constituency Data report, the Surajgarh constituency comprises of 2,68,968 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,42,669 are male voters and 1, 26,299 female voters. At present, Ashok Gehlot is the chief minister of Rajasthan.

Surajgarh Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Subhash Poonia S/o Lokram Poonia, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, won the seat by defeating Sharwan Kumar S/o Gokal Ram of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 3,425 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Subhash Poonia S/o Lokram Poonia BJP Winner 79,913 41.00% 3,425 Sharwan Kumar S/o Gokal Ram INC Runner Up 76,488 39.00% Karmveer Yadav BSP 3rd 30,948 16.00%

Surajgarh Assembly Election Result(2013)

In the 2013 elections, Santosh Ahlawat, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, won the seat by defeating Shrawan Kumar of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 50,219 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Santosh Ahlawat BJP Winner 108,840 62.00% 50,219 Shrawan Kumar INC Runner Up 58,621 34.00% Harpal BSP 3rd 2,431 1.00%

Surajgarh Assembly Election Result(2008)

In the 2008 elections, Sharwan Kumar, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Santosh Ahlawat of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with a margin of 7,214 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Sharwan Kumar INC Winner 44,985 33.00% 7,214 Santosh Ahlawat BJP Runner Up 37,771 28.00% Neeta BSP 3rd 28,738 21.00%

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Surajgarh Constituency

