Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Today: Polling On 199 Vidhan Sabha Seats To Begin At 7 AM Amid Tight Security, 1,862 Candidates In Fray

New Delhi: Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The 33 districts of the state have been divided into 200 seats for the purpose of the elections. The ruling Congress party is looking to win a second consecutive term in Rajasthan, which has had a pattern of alternating parties in power for the past three decades.

The Rajasthan Assembly elections are expected to be a close contest. The Congress party is looking to defy the trend and win a third consecutive term, while the BJP is hoping to stage a comeback. The AAP is also a factor in the elections and could play a spoiler role.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan, Praveen Gupta, said on Friday that over 3 lakh people exercised their franchise via postal ballot ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan on November 25.

As many as 51,890 polling stations have been set up, out of which 12,500 booths are marked sensitive, the CEO told news agency ANI.

Speaking about the polling day preparations, Praveen Gupta said, “Polling will start at 7 AM. As many as 51,890 polling stations are set up. About 12,500 polling booths are sensitive so they are enabled with webcasting. The live feed will be monitored by the District, State and booth-level officers. Arrangements of CAPF and videography have also been made at sensitive booths so that people can vote fearlessly.”

Gupta said that over 1 lakh police personnel have also been deployed at booths as part of smooth operations at all booths. He further said that facilities for differently abled people have also been made.

“About 6,800 section officers have been deployed apart from the Area Magistrates. Also, home voting facilities have been arranged for those who cannot come to the booths. Over three lakh people have already cast their votes via postal ballot. Wheelchairs and free transportation have been arranged for differently-abled persons at all polling booths,” he added.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Key Points

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Nearly 1,900 candidates are in the fray to contest the seats in the Rajasthan elections, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The ruling Congress party is looking to win a second consecutive term in Rajasthan, which has had a pattern of alternating parties in power for the past three decades.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Polling

The polling will be held in a single phase on November 25, with the results likely to be declared on December 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up over 36,000 polling booths across the state to facilitate the voting process.

(With inputs from agencies)

