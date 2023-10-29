Home

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Win The Three-Way Struggle In Khetri Constituency?

The Khetri assembly constituency in Rajasthan is poised for a close contest between the Indian National Congress (INC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the upcoming 2023 elections. The INC is the incumbent party, but the BJP and BSP are hoping to make inroads into the constituency.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Khetri is an assembly constituency in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan state. In the 2018 assembly elections, Jitendra Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat by defeating Dharmpal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 957 votes.

The Khetri assembly constituency falls under the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Kumar of the BJP won from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 302547 votes by defeating Sharwan Kumar of the INC.

Key Dates for the 2023 Khetri Assembly Election

Date of Polling: Saturday, 25 November 2023

Saturday, 25 November 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, 3 December 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

