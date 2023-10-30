Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will BJP Continue To Win Mandawa Seat Or Congress Will Make A Comeback?

The Mandawa Assembly constituency in Rajasthan is a key seat to watch in the 2023 Assembly elections. The BJP has won the seat in the last two elections, but the Congress is hoping to make a comeback.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The Mandawa Assembly Constituency is a state assembly constituency in Rajasthan, India. It is one of the 200 constituencies in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The constituency is located in Jhunjhunu district and covers the tehsils of Mandawa and Khetri.

Mandawa Assembly Constituency: History

The current sitting MLA from Mandawa constituency is Narendra Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (80,599 votes). He was elected in the 2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election by defeating Indian National Congress’ Kum Rita Choudhary, who had received 78,253 votes.

Mandawa Assembly Constituency: Election Date

The Mandawa Assembly constituency will go to polls on November 25, 2023. The election schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India on October 9, 2023.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

