Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Continue To Win JhunJhunu Seat Or BJP Will Make A Comeback?

Jhunjhunu falls under the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency, where the Bharatiya Janata Party's Narendra Kumar emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Sharwan Kumar S/o Gokal Ram of the Indian National Congress by a significant margin.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Jhunjhunu, an assembly constituency in Rajasthan, was won by the Indian National Congress in the 2018 elections. Brijendra Singh Ola, representing the INC, secured a comfortable victory by defeating Rajendra Singh Bhamboo of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of over 40,000 votes. Jhunjhunu falls under the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency, where the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Narendra Kumar emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Sharwan Kumar S/o Gokal Ram of the Indian National Congress by a significant margin. Stay updated on all the latest developments related to this constituency, from campaigns to election results, on the India.com special election coverage series.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

