Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Retain The Nawalgarh Seat, Or Will An Independent Candidate Or The BJP Win?

The Nawalgarh Assembly constituency in Rajasthan is a key constituency to watch in the 2023 Assembly elections. The Congress has won the seat in the last two elections, but the BJP and independent candidates are also strong contenders.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The Nawalgarh Assembly constituency is one of the 200 constituencies in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is located in Jhunjhunu district and covers the tehsils of Nawalgarh and Chirawa. The constituency in Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, 2023. The Election Commission of India announced the date on October 9, 2023.

Nawalgarh Assembly constituency: Results

The Nawalgarh Assembly constituency in Rajasthan is a key constituency that is often contested between the INC and the BJP. In the 2018 assembly election, Dr Rajkumar Sharma of the INC emerged victorious, securing 79,570 votes and defeating Ravi Saini of the BJP by a margin of 36,500 votes. This victory was a significant one for the INC, as it came at a time when the BJP was in power in the state.

Dr Rajkumar Sharma, an independent candidate, won the Nawalgarh Assembly constituency in Rajasthan in the 2013 election. He defeated Pratibha Singh of the INC by a margin of over 33,000 votes.

The outcome of the election in Nawalgarh constituency is likely to be close. The BJP has a slight edge, but the Congress is not too far behind. The election will be a test of the BJP’s popularity in the state and the Congress’s ability to make a comeback.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 30th October 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations:6th November 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

